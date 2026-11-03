“That’d Be a Pretty Special Thing”: Riley Green Reveals the One Achievement Still on His Country Music Bucket List

What could Riley Green want to accomplish in country music? Looking at his career so far, he has opened for stars like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Luke Combs. If that wasn’t enough, he has helmed several tours of his own. Need more? How about the long list of accolades that included winning Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards. And for those still not convinced, he has become the current heartthrob of country music. But according to Green, there was still one milestone he dreamed about achieving.

When Green collaborated with Ella Langley on “You Look Like You Love Me,” neither could imagine the mountain of success that would follow. For Langley, it was just the start as she followed it with other hits like “Choosin’ Texas.” But for a brief moment, their duet dominated the genre, streaming platforms, and airwaves. Yet, when speaking with People for its Sexiest Man Alive issue, Green wasn’t looking at the past.

Videos by American Songwriter

Like countless singers before him, Green hoped to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. “I think maybe if I could ever become a member of the Opry, that’d be a pretty special thing.” And while it was only a fantasy, the country star watched his own dream become a reality. “You know, there’s some really big moments that have happened, but I never thought any of that would happen. So for me to have a list, it’s been checked several times over.”

[RELATED: Riley Green Duets ‘My Way’ With “The Voice” Contestant After Teenager Nails His First-Ever Performance]

The One Supporter Riley Green Lost Just As His Career Took Off

While embraced by the genre, Green saw an invitation from the Opry as a major moment not just for himself. Along the road to country music stardom, the singer found support from his family. For Green, getting that moment at the Opry would be an unforgettable gift to them. “That’d be something, I think for me, my list is things that I think would mean a lot to my folks, you know, and my grandparents.”

Play video

Sadly, Green lost his grandfather, Buford, just as his career in country music was taking off. Knowing that he was always by his side, the hitmaker still had his grandmother, Lola Jean. She even found the strength to come to a few of his shows.

From opening for some of country music’s biggest stars to becoming a headliner himself, Green had already checked several dreams off his list. But the Opry remained. And if that invitation ever came, it would be a celebration of the family who believed in him from the very beginning.

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SiriusXM)