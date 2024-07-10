‘The Voice’ Reveals Season 26 Premiere Date With Reba as Lone Coaching Holdover

R The Voice wrapped up its 25th season in May, with Selma, Alabama native Asher HaVon taking home the crown. The 31-year-old Selma, Alabama native is still basking in his victory, performing for President Joe Biden and at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Meanwhile, HaVon helped give coach Reba McEntire her first victory in two seasons. The “Fancy” singer will return in season 26 to defend her crown. Now The Voice fans can mark their calendars, as NCB announced the season 26 premiere date Tuesday (July 9.)

‘The Voice’ Returns This Fall

Reba McEntire will reunite with fellow season 24 coach Gwen Stefani when The Voice season 26 premieres Monday, Sept. 23. First-time coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg will take up the remaining two big red chairs.

Our first look at @gwenstefani on the set of Season 26 of The Voice ✨ pic.twitter.com/UQSIRRnH1b — Welcome to the Tragic Kingdom (fan account) (@dowellndoubtnot) July 4, 2024

Reba is the lone returning coach from season 25, as Stefani sat that one out. That means season 25 coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay will sit this one out. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, the show’s first-ever double-char occupants, had to take a step back due to their extensive touring schedule.

John Legend is also exiting for season 26 after two consecutive coaching runs. However, the break will be short-lived. The EGOT winner will reclaim his big red chair in 2025 for season 27, alongside Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and fan favorite Adam Levine.

A source indicated to People magazine that season 27 of The Voice will begin shooting soon. “Adam is excited to be back on The Voice [set] this summer and looking forward to the new season,” the source told People of Levine.

Gwen Stefani Fans Wonder What Coaching Stint Means For New Music

’90s babies everywhere cheered as Gwen Stefani reunited with her No Doubt bandmates on the Coachella stage this past April. However, it seems unlikely now that Stefani is returning to The Voice as a coach for season 26. Some fans are concerned about what the frontwoman’s new coaching gig means for her musical future.

“So no album then…” commented one X/Twitter user on a post about the “Hollaback Singer” returning to The Voice.

However, other fans pointed out that Stefani could do both. “Unrelated honestly, the voice takes up almost no time, and if anything provides a platform for promotion,” another X/Twitter user replied.

💯 In fact I’m more inclined to think an album is coming because she’s starring as a judge on The Voice. — Mimi Renee (@MimiRenee_MOODZ) July 5, 2024

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images