Todd Snider Looked a Decade Into Country Music’s Future for Final Album

While Todd Snider planned several performances throughout 2025, he was forced to cancel a few of his tour dates. Although hoping to return to the stage, sadly, he passed away in Nashville on November 14, 2025. At just 59, Snider spent over three decades in country music. Exploring elements of blues, rock, and folk, the singer was discovering a sound he believed would become the future. He was so passionate that he once described his posthumous album as country music 10 years in the future.

Hoping to gift one last piece of Snider to fans, his collaborator Joe Bisirri discussed how deep the project went when it came to exploring the past while trying to discover the future. On October 9, that project, My Second Rodeo, will hit streaming platforms. Aside from Bisirri, the album was recorded in Nashville and featured Nikki Barber, Alicia Gail, Brooke Gronemeyer, Robbie Crowell, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and more.

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With only a few weeks to go before its release, Bisirri praised My Second Rodeo as a display of Snider’s full range. “This album is a glimpse into the creative outpouring from Todd in September and October of 2025. His ‘sound of country music 10 years from now’ meant taking his favorite country music tropes, dismantling and reassembling them over stretched-out, swampy grooves with New Orleans-style horns.”

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There Was Only Following Todd Snider

Overcome with passion, Bisirri admitted that Snider didn’t even need a band to help him record. “He was so sure of this sound, feel, and his studio band’s pliability that he insisted on recording his vocal and guitar first, with no accompaniment or click track. Todd wanted the band to record after him, so they would HAVE to follow his lead wherever it went.”

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As for Crowell, he considered it an honor to work with Snider on songs like “Solid Country Gold.” “Todd had an amazing knack for knowing where he wanted to go next musically. Helping to realize that vision was always one of my favorite things to do. It was always left of center, unexpected, and deeply layered.”

Although Snider never got to watch the album reach listeners, his final project ensured he would still have something to say about country music’s future.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)