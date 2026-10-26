Vince Gill Celebrated Alongside Charlie Handsome at 2026 NMPA Gold & Platinum Gala

Last week, the National Music Publishers’ Association highlighted another year of hit country songs and the writers who helped bring the words to life. Throughout the evening, the 8th annual NMPA Gold and Platinum Gala celebrated over 150 songwriters who achieved Gold, Platinum, Diamond, or Multi-Platinum status. It should come as no surprise that the event, held at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, honored both Charlie Handsome and the iconic Vince Gill.

Exploring a career as a producer and songwriter, Handsome has spent the last decade collaborating with stars like Post Malone, Drake, Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, and several others. Over the last year alone, he scored 35 certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America.

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Gaining plaques for songs that included “You Proof,” Handsome took a moment to thank those who always supported his passion. “Thanks everybody who helped. I want to thank my family – my mom’s here, my brother, my wife. All the guys I write with… it’s the same crew every time but without them I’m not here.”

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Vince Gill Is Grateful People Saw Him As A Decent Songwriter

As for Gill, the NMPA honored his decades in country music with a different type of award. Becoming a legendary singer and songwriter in Nashville, the NMPA gifted him the Legacy Songwriter Icon Award. If that wasn’t enough, “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and “One More Last Chance” received new certifications.

But for Gill, the awards came second to his love for songwriting. “I love writing songs, always have. It kind of came last, the songs did…I was always known for my singing, always known for my guitar playing, stuff like that… took a while for people to believe I was a decent songwriter. I sure was grateful for that change.” He added, “I’m grateful for this song and what it has gone on to do to help people get through a rough stretch.”

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Even the CEO and president of NMPA, David Israelite, praised the amazing talent and legacy Gill created. “His awards are countless, his talent is extraordinary, his humility is legendary. But perhaps his greatest achievement is that, after all these years, his songs aren’t just standing the test of time — they are making history.”

For Gill, the plaques and awards were another reminder of just how far those songs traveled. What started with somebody simply hoping people would believe he was a decent songwriter eventually turned into a catalog that continued to make history.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Variety via Getty Images)