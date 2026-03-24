“You Belong on That Stage”: 16-Year-Old ‘American Idol’ Hopeful Wows With Performance Dedicated to Her Mom

Abayomi is continuing to impress on American Idol. For her second performance in Hawaii, the teenager opted to perform Jessie J’s “Mamma Knows Best.”

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In her rehearsal with advisors Keke Palmer and Brad Paisley, Abayomi revealed that she was performing the track in honor of her own mother, who’s a rapper and teacher and single mom.

“I want her to feel like everything she’s put into me is finally pouring out,” Abayomi told the cameras.

Abayomi’s mom stopped by the rehearsal and it was easy to see why the teen wanted to honor her mom.

“Regardless of whatever happens,” Abayomi’s mom said, “I feel like she’s a winner.”

American Idol Judges Praise Abayomi’s Performance

When it came time for the performance, Abayomi nailed it.

“This 16 year old is driving a steam roller,” Lionel Richie said. “That was absolutely in charge, in power. You were rolling down the road just killing it.”

Next, Carrie Underwood called the teen “a Disney star in the making.”

“I feel like you’re so relatable. You’re living your best life on the stage. You are doing so with such a vocal maturity, but also just the way you’re handling yourself,” she said. “I feel like we’re just going to watch you blossom in front of us throughout this competition. I’m excited to see where that takes us ‘cause you’re so stinking good.”

Palmer was likewise impressed by Abayomi.

“It is not easy to command a stage in a competition like this, especially as a youngin’, but you did just that,” Palmer said. “… You belong on that stage.”

As for Luke Bryan, he noted that Abayomi has “so many star qualities.”

“You don’t operate like you’re a 16-year-old,” he said. “… Just be confident in what you are, because you have every right to be. That was a great performance from top to bottom.”

Viewers at home can vote for Abayomi by texting 15 to 21523, navigating to the American Idol website, or by commenting “Abayomi” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. Voting will be open until 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless