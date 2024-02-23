You Can Rank Taylor Swift Among Lainey Wilson’s Many Fans: “That’s Freakin’ Awesome”

Lainey Wilson’s star is on the rise, with the performer taking home several awards in 2023 for her music. It turns out that even Taylor Swift is a fan.

Appearing on The Zach Sang Show podcast, Wilson opened up about meeting with Swift. Wilson said that Swift says she’s a fan of hers. The feeling is mutual. Wilson opened up about watching Swift perform as a teenager. At the time, Swift wasn’t the big deal she would later become with only a handful in the crowd.

She said, “Taylor Swift told me she was a fan of me… bing, bang, bong. No, I told her that I um…I truly respect her I think that’s freakin’ awesome. But when I was 14, I watched her perform at CMA Fest, Riverfront Stage…I told her that, and she was like, ‘There were like 16 people at that.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I was there… we were a few of the 16.’

Wilson couldn’t praise Swift enough on how she’s transformed her career. She said, “It’s just so cool to see how she has done this. She’s a boss.” It appears that Wilson and Swift found a certain camaraderie together.

The artist continued, “I can only imagine what her life feels like. I don’t want anything from anybody. I just think it’s nice to shake hands and say, ‘Hey, I think you are bad—.’”

Lainey Wilson Talks Taylor Swift

It’s not the first time that Wilson has talked about Swift (although her previous comments come before meeting the singer). Previously, Wilson opened up about Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce. Speaking with Taste of Country, Wilson believes that Swift has a genuine connection with Kelce. Wilson also dates an NFL football player, sharing that commonality with Swift.

“I think it’s real. I think the truth is, they’re both extremely, extremely successful at what they do, and I’m sure that they have a lot in common,” she said. “‘Cause the truth is, ya know, even me and Duck (her boyfriend Devlin Hodges’ nickname), he knows what it’s like to work really hard for something and kinda start from the ground up.”

“I hope that they are just madly in love, and you know, ride off into the sunset,” she said. If not Wilson said she would be fine like most Swifties with another breakup album. “Well, I mean, that could work, too. I’d be fine with either.”

