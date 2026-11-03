Zach Top Brings Red Rocks Magic to Tennessee With Special Concert Film Premiere

Zach Top was more than just another country singer. In an era where most singers brought their own sound to the genre, Top wanted to highlight the past. Remembering those voices that once inspired him, the country singer channeled those feelings into “Sounds like The Radio.” Top’s success didn’t stop there, as he was named New Male Artist of the Year by the CMA Awards. He also won a Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album. Just like his name, Top was finding his way to the top of country music. And recently, he treated fans to a special concert film.

On Sunday, November 1, Top took the stage at the Stardust Drive-In in Watertown, Tennessee. Presented by Kimes Ranch, the evening brought some rain. But that didn’t stop the country singer from entertaining fans with an acoustic set right before premiering Live From Red Rocks: The Concert Film. The special concert was captured back in September 2025 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

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Besides the venue being historic, it marked the first time Top headlined its stage. And to make it better, it happened during his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour. Discussing the work that went into the project, Top told fans, “We filmed the two-day Red Rocks show because we wanted to have a concert film for our fans. Then we just had to figure out what the heck to do with it, and the idea of a drive-in movie debut alongside the airing on YouTube made perfect sense to us. We hope y’all enjoy it.”

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Zach Top Nominated for Album Of The Year

Bringing the red sandstone of Denver to Tennessee, Top didn’t want to just share the moment with fans at the drive-in. The concert special was also streamed on YouTube Live. Crossing yet another milestone with his first-ever live stream, the evening was a celebration for fans all over the country and world.

Looking ahead, Top hoped to add a few more accolades to his growing career at the 60th Annual CMA Awards on November 18. Heading into the awards, the hitmaker was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year. He was also placed in the category for Album of the Year thanks to Ain’t In It For My Health.

While a favorite in the category, Top competed against Kacey Musgraves, Parker McCollum, Luke Combs, and Ella Langley. But no matter what the night brought, Top was already enjoying the ride. Whether standing on the stage at Red Rocks or entertaining fans in the rain, the singer couldn’t seem to stop smiling.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)