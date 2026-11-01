Zach Top Brings Young Fan Onstage for “Tennessee Whiskey,” and He Steals the Show

In 2025, Zach Top was named the New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards. He followed that by winning a Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album thanks to Ain’t in It for My Health. And since that moment, he has consistently expanded his stardom within country music with hits like “Sounds Like the Radio,” “Bad Luck,” and “South of Sanity.” But recently, when performing in Georgia, he found himself taking a backseat at his concert when a young fan stole the spotlight with a cover of “Tennessee Whiskey.”

When entertaining fans at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Top noticed one person’s sign. Inviting the individual to the stage, the fan, Brayden Frasure, wanted to perform with Top. And when asked what he wanted to sing, Frasure traveled back to the classic hit written by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although written by Hargrove and Dillon, “Tennessee Whiskey” was originally recorded by David Allan Coe. And over the years that followed, it was performed by George Jones, T-Pain, and Chris Stapleton. Before hitting the first note of the song, Top was sure to tell the audience, “We want to say sorry to George Jones, David Allan Coe for not doing your version. And then we want to say sorry to Chris Stapleton in case we screw up your version. I love you, Chris. We’re gonna try our best.”

[RELATED: “This Ain’t It”: Zach Top Reveals Just How How Hard He Fought To Release His Breakout Hit]

Zach Top Might Have Discovered The “Country Justin Timberlake”

While adding a disclaimer before the surprise duet, Top didn’t need it. When finishing the first verse, the country star stepped away to let the light fully hit Frasure. And it only took a few seconds before the crowd and Top realized they were watching a future singer in the making.

Online, the performance brought in thousands of likes. But while some praised Top, most focused on the hidden talent of Frasure.

“He sings so good. Hopefully, he takes it somewhere.”

“He sounds like Justin Timberlake.”

“Just seen another POV and this kid is going places.”

“If this young man doesn’t have a record deal yet, get him one please!!! He’s easily going platinum.”

“Country Justin Timberlake.”

Play video

If covering a country classic with Top wasn’t enough, Frasure might need a minute to process the last few days. From sharing the spotlight with Top to being compared to Timberlake, a single night out could have just shaped the rest of his future.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)