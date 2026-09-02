20 Dolly Parton Corn Mazes Are Popping Up Across North America for a Special Cause

Dolly Parton is set to be honored in a unique way. In the wake of the country legend’s death, The MAiZE Inc. announced that they will pay tribute to Parton with 20 corn mazes across North America.

While navigating the maze, guests will look for clues and play an interactive trivia game. Participants will also get to enjoy themed photo opps, storytelling, music, and farm fun along the way.

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“We are beyond humbled to honor Dolly’s legacy, joining the world in mourning the passing of a true American treasure,” Brett Herbst, founder of The MAiZE Inc., said in a press release.

The company partnered with farms across the region to design Parton-themed mazes. Each farm, which are located across 15 states and two Canadian provinces, will donate a portion of proceeds to Parton’s Imagination Library.

“Dolly’s impact on the world and her love for farming is immeasurable and our corn maze tributes now take on new meaning and significance, as we honor her and her beloved Imagination Library,” Herbst said.

Parton isn’t the first star to be honored in this way. The company’s Country Music Corn Maze campaign has been going on for years. It has previously highlighted Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, and Lainey Wilson.

How Dolly Parton Has Been Honored After Her Death

Parton has been remembered in many ways since her death on Aug. 25 after a short battle with cancer. Most notable, of course, are the musical tributes to the singer.

Days after Parton died, the Grand Ole Opry hosted a tribute concert in her memory. During the show, Molly Tuttle and Ketch Secor performed Parton’s 1969 duet with Porter Wagoner, “Just Someone I Used to Know.”

Meanwhile, Parton’s niece, Jada Star, made a surprise appearance to sing “The Orchard.” Star wrote the song and sang it with her late aunt on Parton’s family album, Smoky Mountain DNA.

The night was also special for Belle Frantz, who made her Opry debut during the show. Her time on stage couldn’t have gone better. She earned a standing ovation for her performance of “Where No One Stands Alone,” which she sang in Parton’s honor.

Additionally, Kathy Mattea covered “Jolene,” Carly Pearce performed “9 To 5” with surprise guest Jelly Roll, and Parton herself closed out the show when the Opry showed a video of her singing “I Will Always Love You.”

Later, at the Rock the Ryman concert, Yola made waves with her impressive cover of “I Will Always Love You.”

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