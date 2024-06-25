‘American Idol’ Champ Abi Carter Jokes That Fans “Broke Ticketmaster” After Major Announcement

Abi Carter showed American Idol viewers what she was made for after her first audition. Her wistful performance of Billie Eilish’s Oscar-winning hit had judge Luke Bryan prematurely declaring her the winner. That prediction would come true on finale night, when viewers crowned the 21-year-old singer-songwriter as the season 22 winner. Since then, Carter’s fans have remained captivated. Fans erupted online when the Indio, California native announced her first full concert. So much so, in fact, that Carter joked they “broke Ticketmaster.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Abi Carter Will Perform First Full Concert Since Winning ‘American Idol’

Carter took center stage during first intermission of the Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey team’s Thursday (June 20) match against the Hershey Bears. The American Idol winner delighted the crowd with her original song, “This Isn’t Over.”

It wasn’t Carter’s first time singing at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. And it won’t be her last. Following her performance in front of a sold-out crowd, the indie-pop artist announced she would return July 27 for her first live show, No Amount of Dark.

How awesome Abi Carter singing in 1st intermission at ⁦@AcrisureArena⁩ ⁦@Firebirds⁩ with special announcement she’s performing here full concert July 27th so exciting can’t wait to get tickets pic.twitter.com/1gppX2ddEf — Chris Tarpening (@Tarp1969) June 21, 2024

Carter also shared the news with her Instagram following last Friday (June 21.) She included a link in her bio that allowed fans to sign up for a special pre-sale before tickets officially go on sale this Friday (June 28.)

Abi Carter Is In High Demand

However, there was apparently an issue with the pre-sale link. Carter addressed it in her Instagram stories Tuesday (June 25.) “You all broke Ticketmaster!!!” she wrote, including a “peeking eye” emoji. “LINK IS FIXED.”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Winner Abi Carter Drops the Puck and Hockey Fans’ Jaws With Breathtaking National Anthem Rendition]

The pre-sale went live at 10 a.m. Pacific Tuesday (June 25) and will run through 10 p.m. Pacific Thursday (June 27.)

Jokes aside, it’s no surprise Carter’s first live concert is in high demand. She wowed American Idol viewers with performances of Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life” and Adele’s “Hello.” Week after week, Carter remained safe while her competition was whittled down. When Ryan Seacrest announced Carter as the winner, the Californian was perhaps the only one who was shocked.

Featured image by Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun (via Instagram)