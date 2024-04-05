Fans Rally Around Loretta Lynn’s Son Ernest, Who Is Seeking New Kidney Following Critical Surgery

Spending over 60 years in the spotlight, Loretta Lynn watched as her stardom reach new heights as she released hits songs like “Hey Loretta”, “Blue Kentucky Girl”, “Love Is the Foundation”, and “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl.” Eventually ending her time on stage, Lynn passed away on October 4, 2022. With her children continuing to carry her legacy, it appears that her son Ernest Ray Lynn is desperately seeking a new kidney after undergoing critical surgery due to kidney failure.

Videos by American Songwriter

Having shared Ernest’s health battles online, his wife, Crytal Lynn, explained the numerous ups and downs the family has gone through. On Lynn’s official Instagram page, a post read, “Today Loretta’s son Ernest Ray underwent a critical surgery as a result of kidney failure. In moments like these we are reminded that all that really matters is faith and family. We would love to know you are praying with us for Ernie.”

Posted back in January, Crystal decided to offer fans an update on Ernest and an important appointment. She wrote, “We would appreciate your prayers asking for God’s influence and favor so that Ernie may receive approval for this procedure, as a new kidney would drastically improve his quality of life, length of life, and of course his emotional and mental health.” Through all the struggles, she insisted, “I want to see my baby happy again. I want to see my baby healthy again.”

[RELATED: Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Gives Update After Cancer Surgery: “God How I Wish My Sweet Mama Could Just Hold Me Tonight”]

Loretta Lynn’s Son Ernest Hopes For The Best

While wanting to hear some good news, Crystal once again updated fans on Thursday about what came of the appointment. Although having no answers, she wrote, “We don’t have an official decision yet, but we feel like yesterday went really well. We should know more within a couple of weeks. We sincerely thank you ALL for all of your prayers and support. Good is good…Always..”

Fans quickly rallied around the couple, showering them with love and support. “It’s called vows.in richer or poorer and in sickness and in health. Till Death do us part. Lots of struggles ,but God gave me this sacrament and I’m blessed to have lived it. Stay strong Crystal and Ernie. My prayers are for you. My love friends.” Another comment read, “My sister is going through this with her husband at this time… I have a pretty good idea what you two are going through…Blessings to you both and my prayers are with you. Keep your faith, it will get you through. Love you so much!”

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Cracker Barrel)