Is Reba McEntire Leaving ‘The Voice’? Adam Levine’s Return Headlines Major Coaching Shakeup

Although thrilled about Asher HaVon winning season 25 of The Voice, the producers are already looking ahead to season 26 as Reba McEntire will welcome Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Gwen Stefani to the show. With Stefani taking some time off, it appears she will once again sit in the coach’s chair. With excited fans looking forward to the new season, The Voice decided to drop a massive surprise when they revealed the lineup for season 27. Consisting of John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine, many wondered what happened to Reba.

From the moment she took her seat on the show, fans fell in love with Reba. Always willing to share her truth and help contestants find their voice, the country star seemed like a natural fit. And while many looked forward to her staying on the show for several seasons, the singer is already making her exit as she will not return for season 27.

With Levine making his triumphant return to The Voice, some fans seemed somewhat shocked that Reba was leaving after season 26. While loving her antics on the show, the shock came after an insider claimed the singer was ushering in a new era on the show. “The Voice is trying to usher in a new era and Reba is leading the charge. She has become the linchpin of the show — it didn’t take long for her to take over!”

Of course, don’t be surprised if Reba’s exit is short-lived. You don’t need to look any further than LeVine, Stefani, and Legend—the latter two of which took only a season hiatus—to know that a return is almost always on the table for a fan-favorite coach.

Reba McEntire Heading Back To Television With ‘Happy’s Place’

The Insider added, “The producers are intent on shaking things up and reversing course to keep The Voice on the air. And with her ego and outsized personality, they feel Reba’s the woman for the job.”

While thrilled about helping guide HaVon to a win during season 25, Reba works to expand her own career with her upcoming show Happy’s Place. Speaking about the new show, the singer revealed the theme. “My [character Bobbie’s] dad was Happy, that was his name, and we owned a tavern called Happy’s Place. Well, Happy passed, and so he’s passed the tavern onto me, but there’s a little hiccup involved, so that’s the mystery right there. Everybody has to tune in and watch it, and I hope they love it.”

With Reba leaving the show after season 26, be sure to tune in this fall to see what could be her last season on The Voice.

