Is ‘The Voice’ Only One Hour Tonight (November 17, 2025)? Here’s Everything To Know

With a new week here, fans of The Voice might be wondering if there is a new episode airing tonight. Over the last few weeks, the show went through some slight scheduling changes. No longer airing new episodes on Tuesdays, the production only focused on Mondays. And what about the runtime? Again, another change came when fans noticed the show only featured one-hour episodes. While not liking the new change, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and if it is only one hour.

Starting off with some good news, there is a new episode of The Voice airing tonight. But sadly, that might be the only good news. Keeping the same schedule, there will be no new episode tomorrow night. Fans should expect the show to revert back to two days a week during the season 28 finale.

As for the runtime, it will also stay at just one hour. Continuing to make their way through the Knockout Rounds, there are only a few spots remaining in the playoffs. Although only giving fans 60 minutes of performances, the night is sure to bring a few surprises and some shocking eliminations.

Michael Bublé Struggles With Picking The Right Singer Of ‘The Voice’

Just last week, Michael Bublé watched as Marty O’Reilly went up against Rob Cole. For O’Reilly, he performed Joe Cocker’s “The Letter.” Turning the spotlight on Cole, he covered “Wondering Why” by the Red Clay Strays.

Looking at the feedback the two received, Snoop Dogg praised them both. “Marty, the way you sing — the way you howl and growl — that ain’t nothing but the dog in you. Rob, the way you started on that piano and then you stood up and went to a whole ‘nother level, that’s superstar.”:

Niall Horan added his voice to the conversation, stating, “Rob, I think you should be playing the piano more — you told the story so well. Marty, you don’t necessarily like look at us, but it’s captivating to watch.”

With both singers getting positive feedback, Bublé could only pick one. And he decided to move forward with Cole.

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)