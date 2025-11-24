Is ‘The Voice’ Only One Hour Tonight (November 24, 2025)? Here’s Everything To Know

Yes, there is a new episode of The Voice airing tonight – but there is a catch. With Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé preparing for the Playoffs, they must make it through the last phase of the Knockouts. Showing just how much pressure comes with competing on the show, only a few spots remain on each team. And speaking of remaining spots, fans quickly noticed a schedule change regarding their favorite show.

Once offering fans two hours an episode, The Voice decided to slow down the competition when the NBA season kicked off. With NBC airing the games, the network also had to find room for shows like St. Denis Medical and The Paper. Add those shows with Brilliant Minds and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it’s easy to see the conflicting schedules.

Although there will be a new episode of The Voice tonight, fans will have to wait until 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Entering the fifth round of the Knockouts, the coaches, like the contestants, knew that every single performance mattered.

Jazz McKenzie “Cruisin” Through ‘The Voice’

Just last week, Jazz McKenzie took the stage to sing “Cruisin” by Smokey Robinson. She competed against Teo Ramdel singing “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi. With both singers producing strong performances, Snoop Dogg admitted, “Damn Teo, that was a hell of a performance … that’s superstar stuff right there. Jazz, you are an exceptional vocalist. You know you wrong for doing a Smokey Robinson song like that.”

Horan added, “Wow Teo, you’re willing to try any song and challenge yourself … every time you do it, you’re just Teo. Jazz, you’re arguably the best singer in this show … you don’t even look like you’re trying at all.”

But with it being Buble’s team, only his opinion mattered. “Teo, I know how hard you just worked. You sang it beautifully. Jazz, God’s light radiates through you.”

In the end, Buble decided to continue forward with McKenzie. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)