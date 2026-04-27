Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (April 27, 2026)? Here’s Everything To Know

No matter the theme on American Idol, Hannah Harper has proven herself to be the top competitor this season. Just last week, she had the honor of covering an iconic song from Disney. With fans loving her performance of “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog, she quickly found herself in the Top 7. While a favorite for now, anything can happen on American Idol. And speaking of surprises – is there a new episode of American Idol airing tonight?

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With only seven contestants remaining out of the thousands that auditioned, the producers are ready for another round of performance. That’s right – there is a new episode of American Idol airing tonight. But it won’t be a normal episode. While the Top 7 will get another chance to prove themselves before Ryan Seacrest reveals the Top 5, the singers will celebrate the ongoing legacy of hitmaker Taylor Swift.

Given her worldwide stardom and massive fanbase, the contestants have more than a few options when it comes to hit songs. There is “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “Cruel Summer.” While Swift herself won’t be in attendance, one of her self-proclaimed “Swifties”, Nikki Glaser, will be on hand as a guest judge.

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The Road Ends For Kyndal Inskeep And Lucas Leon On ‘American Idol’

Looking back at last week, Kyndal Inskeep and Lucas Leon were in the bottom two when it came to voting. For Leon, his last performance on American Idol was “Life is a Highway” from Cars. Lionel Richie praised how he commanded the stage. “Give them everything you know how to do. Give me more attitude and you’ll be there.”

As for Inskeep, she channeled Miley Cyrus when covering “Butterfly Fly Away” from Hannah Montana: The Movie. Speaking with the singer, Carrie Underwood insisted, “Feeling like you felt last week is necessary. When we don’t have moments like that we can’t have beautiful moments of redemption like you just had.”

Although a moment of redemption for Inskeep, it wasn’t enough to keep her in the running. With the Top 7 heading into Swift night, only five will get the chance to move on. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)