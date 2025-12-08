Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (December 8, 2025)?

The Voice is continuing its 28th season. On Monday, Dec. 8, The Voice will airs its second and final episode of the Playoffs.

Last week, the show aired its Playoffs premiere. During the installment, the final four artists on Teams Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire performed.

After all of the performances, Bublé and McEntire were both forced to pick just one artist to represent them in the live finale. Bublé selected Jazz McKenzie as his finalist and McEntire picked Aubrey Nicole as hers.

That left Aaron Nichols, Max Chambers, Peyton Kyle, Rob Cole, Ryan Mitchell, and Trinity in danger of elimination.

Only one of those six artists will make it through to the Lives, and the choice is up to America. Whichever artist received the most votes—voting closed the day after the show aired—will get a chance to compete in the live finale.

The Voice‘s Dec. 8 episode will follow the same format as its Dec. 1 one. This time, however, Teams Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg will be competing.

All of the action will go down Monday, Dec. 8, when The Voice airs on NBC at 9/8c. Those without cable can stream the episode the next day on Peacock.

What to Know About the Remaining Episodes of The Voice Season 28

While it’s too late to make your voice heard for the remaining artists on Teams Bublé and Reba, fans still have the chance to weigh in on tonight’s competitors.

Viewers will be able to cast their votes immediately after the episode airs. They’ll be able to do so by logging in with their email via NBC.com/VoiceVote or downloading the Voice Official App to their smartphone.

Voting will be available for a short time only, from the conclusion of the episode until 7 a.m. ET on Dec. 9.

The Dec. 8 episode will also include the announcement of the Mic Drop Button winner. Earlier this season, each coach nominated one member of their team that gave a standout performance for the chance to perform at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Team Bublé’s Max Chambers, Team Reba’s Aaron Nichols, Team Niall’s DEK of Hearts, and Team Snoop’s Yoshihanaa were the lucky recipients. America got to vote between those four contestants, and the person with the most votes will be revealed on Dec. 8.

Following the Dec. 8 episode, it will be time for the two-part finale. Airing on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, the finale will officially crown the season 28 winner.

The show will also include performances from Khalid and XG. Khalid has yet to share what he’ll sing on the show, but XG—which is comprised of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA—has confirmed that they’ll perform their song “GALA” during the episode.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC