Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (October 28, 2025)? Start Time & Streaming Options

On Monday, The Voice entered a new phase of season 28 as the Battle Rounds ended and the Knockout Rounds started. With no more save or steal buttons available, the coaches could only sit back and watch as their teams performed for a chance to move through to the next round. And for the singers who needed a little help, Joe Walsh and Zac Brown were on hand as Mega Mentors. While a night full of memorable performances and some key matchups, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and if it is new.

Although The Voice entered the Knockout Rounds, it appeared that the producers wanted to keep the same schedule. Due to the NBA season, the show transitioned from Mondays and Tuesdays to just Mondays. While fans loved being able to have back-to-back nights of performances, they will have to wait until November to see a new episode.

That’s right, there is no new episode of The Voice airing tonight. While there isn’t a new episode, fans who might have missed Monday’s show can use this time to catch up. Thanks to Peacock, each episode is available to stream the following day. And with the Knockout Rounds starting, there is no better time to sign up.

Michael Bublé’s Pick Has ‘The Voice’ Fans Buzzing

As for the Knockout Rounds, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé found themselves in a unique position as they only had the power to pick the pairings. Unable to decide which song their contestants would perform, that decision rested in the hands of the singers.

For Bublé, he watched as Elias Gomez and Teo Ramdel covered the hit song “Die With A Smile” from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. When it came to his thoughts on the performance, the hitmaker insisted, “Teo reminds me a lot of a young Luis Miguel. Teo’s voice has a little bit of everything — it’s a little bit sexy, it’s a little bit sweet — I think the more I challenge him, the better he’s gonna get.”

Picking only one to move forward, Bublé decided to go with Ramdel. With Gomez out of the competition, fans seemed split about the decision. “Bublé did him dirty! Elias should’ve won that.” Another person added, “WTF! What have you done Buble, that was horrible choice!”

With fans upset with Bublé for picking Ramdel, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing November 3rd, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. And remember, each episode can be streamed on Peacock the following day.

