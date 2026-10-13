Kacey Musgraves Roasts “Loser” Christopher Columbus in Unexpected Concert Rant: “Literally the Lamest Person”

On the second Monday of each October, America takes a moment to honor Christopher Columbus. It was back in 1492 that the explorer discovered what would later become America. While Columbus was remembered for his discovery, the region had already been home to millions of native tribes. But with Columbus navigating the area and progress right behind him, the untouched land soon turned into cities, towns, and states. Although some celebrated the explorer’s accomplishment, Kacey Musgraves had her own harsh opinion.

Throughout the generations that followed Columbus, stories of the atrocities inflicted on the native tribes painted the captain in a negative light. As more history was unearthed, some supported the idea of getting rid of Columbus Day. And while not saying it outright, Musgraves might be a massive supporter of changing the holiday.

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When taking the stage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Musgraves took a moment to highlight Columbus. “Tomorrow’s Monday? That sucks. Boo. Oh yeah, it’s a holiday, right? Ew, that’s right, wait, it’s Columbus Day?” Needing a reminder of what day it was, Musgraves didn’t waste a second sharing her opinion. “Yeah, obviously f–k Columbus. Literally the lamest person to probably ever exist. Like, for real. What a loser. You’re a loser Christopher Columbus. We hate you.”

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Kacey Musgraves Proud To Have The “Balls” To Be Herself

Musgraves understood that not every fan would agree with her stance on Columbus. But much like her career, she only knew how to be uniquely herself. “I think I went in with a lot of fear that the business or the industry would really try and like change that. So, I think just having the balls early on to go okay, it’s fine if you’re not into this, the label, whoever you know, but this is where my heart is, and this is what I want to do.”

With the music industry often focused on optics, social media following, and the latest headline, Musgraves was simply enjoying the spotlight in the genre she always loved. “I love country music with my whole heart. I have never been like, ‘I’m leaving country,’ whatever it’s just I adore that I have the creative freedom since day one. I’ve had the freedom to kind of explore the borders and pull people into country, not leave country.”

For Musgraves, creative freedom stretched far beyond the songs she recorded. It also meant having the freedom to speak her mind – even when that included roasting Columbus in the middle of a concert.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)