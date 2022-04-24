Kelly Clarkson Covers Stevie Nicks, A Flock of Seagulls, and More for Latest Kellyoke

What a time to be Kelly Clarkson.

In a week that saw Clarkson surprised by pop-punk rocker Machine Gun Kelly (Machine Gun Kelly Clarkson, anyone?), the singer and co-host of American Song Contest and coach of The Voice gave her fans four separate stellar cover performances in her regular “Kellyoke” series.

Clarkson (whose birthday is Sunday, April 24— MGK’s was Friday, April 22, hence the surprise visit from her fellow Taurus—began the week on her popular daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, with a rendition of the song “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls.

Check out that earworm of a song below.

As the week progressed, Clarkson offered a number of other standout performances, including a cover of “Get Down On It” by Kool & The Gang. She also performed a cover of “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For The World” by Ronnie Milsap and “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks.

Check out those songs below (Clarkson covering Nicks is just a match made in musical heaven.)

Of course, each week Clarkson covers any number of standout artists and songs. In past weeks, she’s covered Kelsea Ballerini, the Backstreet Boys, ABBA, Don Mclean, Kacey Musgraves, and more.

Which is your favorite of the past few weeks week? Comment below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM