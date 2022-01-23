Kid Rock Takes Over Billy Bob’s For Two-Day Birthday Bash

Nearly six months after cancelling shows at the Texas club Billy Bob’s, due to COVID-19 issues, Kid Rock hit the venue last week for a big two-day birthday bash.

The Michigan-born musician took to Twitter to both announce the shows and preview some new music. In a series of tweets to his nearly 650,000 followers, Kid Rock wrote, “Whats up Texas!! Looking forward to a great birthday weekend at Billy Bobs!! I am thinking come strong right out of the gate each night with ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Live’ and ‘Ala-Fuckin-Bama’…

“…also gonna preview my album cover and song “Bad Reputation” before each show!! Feeling great!! Let’s Rock!!”

There is no album name or release date mentioned and as of now there is no link to the teased single, “Bad Reputation.”

Kid Rock has released two singles recently, however, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” and “Ala-Fuckin-Bama,” both of which you can see below.

Whats up Texas!! Looking forward to a great birthday weekend at Billy Bobs!! I am thinking come strong right out of the gate each night with “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” and “ Ala-Fuckin-Bama” 💪…continued…(1/2) pic.twitter.com/ixEvubDyO3 — KidRock (@KidRock) January 12, 2022

…also gonna preview my album cover and song “Bad Reputation" before each show!! Feeling great!! Lets Rock!! 🇺🇸 – Kid Rock #Fuckcovid19

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/DRYK3Qa4Bx — KidRock (@KidRock) January 12, 2022

Apparently, one of the two shows didn’t go as planned, the now-51-year-old Kid Rock told his fans. But the second one did. He said as much to his fans, writing on the social media platform, “For what it’s Fort Worth…Friday’s Billy Bob’s show was not one of my best, lots of issues, but no excuses – can’t win em all. But Saturday’s was fuckin’ FIRE!! Met so many great fans and folks hanging in the Stockyards. Thank you to all who came to rock with us.”

Kid Rock later added a photo of himself with famed actor, Sam Elliott, the star of the new television show 1883. The rocker wrote, “Also what a treat to have some of my best friends from Detroit w/me and to also run into some old ones and kiss the ring of some new ones… @donnellrawlings and #SamElliott….Looking forward to a more positive 2022. God Bless. -Kid Rock”