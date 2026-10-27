KISS Announces New Documentary Exploring the Triumphs, Disasters, and Health Scares of Their Farewell Tour

Back in December 2023, KISS took the stage for one last time at Madison Square Garden. A moment that celebrated decades of music, the show was officially the end of KISS. But that didn’t mean the band’s legacy was over. It wasn’t long after the show that reports circulated that KISS was looking to embrace the new age of technology with digital avatars of the group. And while KISS continued to promote the next chapter, they announced a new documentary that would give fans an in-depth look into that final tour.

Scheduled to release on November 19, the End of the Road documentary will finally bring fans on a ride that spanned years. The original End of the Road tour started in 2019. But due to health scares, and chaos the tour stretched far beyond a single year. When KISS walked off the stage at Madison Square Garden, they performed a total of 250 shows.

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According to the documentary’s official description, the film explores “the final chapter of KISSTORY. Go all-access backstage on the farewell tour, from the triumphs to the disasters, health scares and cancellations.”

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Thrilled to finally share the documentary, Paul Stanley promised, “The documentary takes everyone along with us to see and be a part of all the unseen moments that made this last tour one of the wildest, most memorable rides of our career. We can’t wait for the world to see it through our eyes for the very first time and relive the magic of these shows.”

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‘The End Of The Road’ Is “A Defining Moment In KISS History”

But for Stanley, the End of the Road tour was more than another series of concerts. “The End of The Road world tour was the culmination of fifty years of touring to elevate the live concert experience for fans old and new. A defining moment in KISS history.”

Pioneers in the music industry, KISS went from spitting blood, shooting rockets, and spewing fire to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And according to Gene Simmons, “This is really the end, because it’s got to be the end.”

At 77, Simmons accomplished more than he ever dreamed on stage. And grateful for every fan and every performance, he wanted to end his time on his own terms. “There are plenty of bands out there who have stayed on stage too long. That’s not going to happen to us.”

Although KISS prepared to enter the digital realm, fans could still revisit the final years of the band that spent decades changing what a rock concert could be. Don’t miss KISS: End of the Road, releasing on November 19.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for A&E)