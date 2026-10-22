Lukas Nelson and Lainey Wilson Bring a Little Southern Soul to Dolly Parton’s CMA Celebration

Country music knows how to party. Throughout the year, the genre will celebrate rising stars, timeless legends, and those topping the charts at the CMA Awards, the ACM Awards, and the CMT Music Awards. Even the People’s Choice Awards got in on the action with the new People’s Choice Country Awards. But tonight, country music converged for a different reason. To celebrate the life and legacy of Dolly Parton. With the Country Music Association presenting the I Will Always Love You special, Lukas Nelson was on hand to honor the Queen of Country Music alongside Lainey Wilson.

Even before Lukas could understand country music, it surrounded him. With Willie Nelson as his father, Lukas spent most of his childhood surrounded by the classic sound of outlaw country. At the same time, he learned from some of the most recognizable voices the genre had to offer. But when Lukas took the stage at Belmont University, he wasn’t looking to promote himself. He wasn’t even alone, as Wilson joined him. Together, they hoped to highlight not just a voice but a person who completely changed the world as they covered “You Can’t Make Old Friends.”

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The two-hour special was presented by the Country Music Association in collaboration with Disney and ABC. Broadcasting the event all over the world, the night included performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Zac Brown, Amy Grant, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and more. Not able to fit every country star into the tribute special, the CMA made sure every single second was pure Dolly.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Delivers One Final “I Will Always Love You” in Newly Released Video Recorded Before Her Death]

Lukas Nelson Helps Raise Funds For Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Hosting the I Will Always Love You tribute, Belmont University planned for more than just a celebration. According to the president, Dr. Greg Jones, the school had the pleasure of premiering the musical focused on Dolly’s life. “It was an honor for Belmont to partner with Dolly through the launch of DOLLY U and the world premiere of her musical at the Fisher Center. Now, it is a privilege to welcome artists, friends and fans from around the world to celebrate her extraordinary life and legacy from this stage in Nashville, honoring a woman whose love for Tennessee was woven into everything she did.”

And while Dolly never attended Belmont University, Jones promised, “She represents creativity, generosity, entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to lifting others up, qualities that have inspired generations and resonate deeply with Belmont’s mission.”

Aside from tonight’s celebration, Nelson and all those who took part in the event helped raise donations to support Dolly’s Imagination Library. By helping a program that put books in the hands of children around the world, the artists weren’t simply remembering what Dolly accomplished. They were helping continue it.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)