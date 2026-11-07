Luke Bryan Isn’t Apologizing for His Dancing and Has a Message for Those Who Judge Him

In March 2011, Luke Bryan released the first single from his album, Tailgates &Tanlines. That single was “Country Girl (Shake It for Me).” Becoming one of his best-selling songs, it also dominated the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Country Digital Songs chart. It finished in the Top 5 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. And in the United States, it received a diamond certification with over 3 million units sold. But over the years, instead of the country girls dancing, Bryan started to show his moves. And while some might poke fun at him, the country singer wasn’t stopping.

Speaking with Billboard Chart History, Bryan recalled that time of his career and the songs that were being played on the radio. “At the time, you got songs like ‘Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy,’ which, those are giant songs with high levels of dancing and uptempo. I was just writing music for my crowd and the joy of the years I’ve had watching country girls let their hair down and just shake it and have fun.”

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Bryan eventually joined the fun by dancing on stage. “It’s always been for fun for me and letting everybody else come along on the party too. With me, it’s just been a life-changing song for me. It really told the world who I was, who my brand was.” But what started as fun turned into a joke for some. And according to Bryan, that was fine.

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Luke Bryan’s Wife Is Grateful For His “A** Shaking”

Bryan wasn’t about to get into a fight over his dancing. Understanding that some might mock his moves on stage, he considered it part of the job. “I’m the guy in the room that’s here to have fun and I’m here to make you have fun. Life’s too short not to do that.”

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Even Bryan’s wife, Caroline, wasn’t letting his loose hips worry her. Knowing that there were fans who considered her husband a sex symbol, she promised, “I’m used to it. I don’t think about it. Luke’s a** and his a**-shaking has made us a lot of money. So I’m not gonna… but I’m not worried about it. It comes with the territory.”

Bryan might have spent years shaking it for fans, but Caroline seemed to understand the assignment better than anyone. And apparently, those dance moves came with a pretty impressive paycheck.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)