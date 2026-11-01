Luke Bryan Sent Him Packing on ‘American Idol’—Years Later, He Delivered the News Every Country Singer Dreams Of

Having spent more than a few years on American Idol, Luke Bryan got to know more than Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood. He also spent time with hundreds of artists hoping to make their dream a reality. Sadly, for many of them, their time ended with heartbreak. Judging on nine seasons of the show, that meant he has only met nine winners. For Zach John King, he was one of those who left without the title of American Idol. And while it was Bryan who told King he was going home, years later – they’re now sharing the road.

Appearing on The BobbyCast, King recalled his time on American Idol and how fans never got to even see his audition footage. His face might not be familiar to fans, but he was definitely on stage during Hollywood Week in 2020. He never forgot hearing Bryan tell him that his time on American Idol was over.

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Not the news King wanted to hear, Bryan was sure to give him some advice before he left the building. “I made it to Hollywood Week, and Luke Bryan sent me home, ironically, and told me to keep gigging… and I did!” It was simple for Bryan. He saw talent in King but believed that the only thing keeping him from the next chapter of his career was experience. And King did exactly that.

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Luke Bryan Watch Zach John King Go From Elimination To The Grand Ole Opry

Pushing forward with his career, King eventually found his way back to Bryan. But this time, it wasn’t on American Idol. It was on tour. Getting the chance to share the stage with Bryan, the country star used his own stardom to highlight the talent of King. But shockingly, Bryan wasn’t finished.

Bringing King on the road was more than enough. And with the tour called Word on the Street, it appeared that Bryan got word that the Grand Ole Opry was looking at King. Years after telling King he was eliminated, Bryan announced that the Opry was inviting King to make his debut at the historic venue.

A moment years in the making, King went from rejection to acceptance. Proving that rejection was never the end of his story, the rising country star was finally seeing what all those years of gigging had created.

(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)