Michael Bublé Spreads Holiday Cheer With New Christmas Duet Alongside a Former ‘The Voice’ Winner

With The Voice entering the Playoffs, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan still had a chance to win. But at the same time, they all looked at Michael Bublé. Just like the other coaches, Bublé had the chance to build his own team and decide which one moved forward. At the same time, Bublé’s approach to the competition brought him back-to-back wins in season 26 and season 27. While looking to snag a third, the singer recently teamed up with Sofronio Vasquez for a special holiday song.

For those who might need a refresher, Vasquez gained crucial advice from Bublé during season 26. Always listening to his coach, he ended up walking away with more than a victory. He apparently remained in contact with his former coach. Striking a friendship, the two stepped into the recording studio for “Maybe This Christmas.”

Sharing his excitement about the new song, Vasquez posted a snippet that appeared to fully embrace the sound and emotion surrounding the holidays. He wrote in the caption, “When you’re new, you pray for someone to give you a chance. Michael Buble didn’t just give me a shot, he gave me his time, his wisdom, and his voice. I’m still in disbelief.”

Michael Bublé Shares His Excitement About New Christmas Duet

Released on November 28, the song has already gained praise from fans. Looking at the comments, they included:

“Sof every Filipino singer dreams to meet their idol; their all time hero. You were discovered and became friends and now collab buddies with one mine. I envy you. Now my hero is yours and now you are mine!” “Are you kidding me!!! This is amazing news!! Sooo happy for you, Sofronio! This is the best Christmas gift ever!” “Super excited to hear this Christmas song from these two talented singers! The most awaited gift this holiday season!!” “It’s gonna be on repeat EVERY CHRISTMAS SEASON! Congrats CHAMP!”

While thrilled about the reception the song received, nothing compared to getting a comment from Bublé himself. Adding his voice to the conversation, the singer wrote, “And I can’t wait for them to hear the Tagalog lyrics !!!!!!”

With their new collaboration quickly winning over listeners, Bublé and Vasquez have proven that their partnership didn’t end with The Voice – it blossomed into a genuine friendship and a musical connection.

