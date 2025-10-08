“My Mother Connected Me to Him”: Snoop Dogg Bonds With ‘The Voice’ Contestant Over Their Late Moms

Snoop Dogg believes that his mom is to thank for his latest artist on The Voice. On the final night of Blind Auditions, 29-year-old Jerrell Melton showed up with a sad story.

Videos by American Songwriter

Melton grew up playing piano and managed to do so professionally as an adult. He never put his singing voice at the forefront of his music, but he was ready to change that on The Voice.

Throughout his life, Melton’s mom supported him and considered herself his biggest fan. When Melton was 18, his mom developed a serious health condition. Ten years later, in March 2025, she passed away.

In her honor, Melton decided to audition with Michael Bolton’s song “Go the Distance.” Snoop Dogg was the only coach to turn during Melton’s incredible performance, landing the singer on Team Snoop.

Though Reba McEntire’s team was full and she was unable to turn her chair for Melton, she still wanted to get to know the singer. She did so by asking about his song choice, which led him to emotionally discuss his late mom.

Snoop Dogg and Jerrell Melton Bond Over Their Late Moms

As Melton’s sisters joined him on stage, Snoop went up to offer a hug and some comforting words to the newest member of his team.

“I know your pain,” Snoop told Melton, alluding to his mom’s 2021 death. “You take Mama’s spirit and you put it in your heart. And you live with your mother.”

“It’s about all the time you got to see her,” he added. “… That’s why you’re here shining right now.”

Afterwards, Snoop told the cameras that his mom was likely behind the sweet moment.

“I think my mother connected me to him. My mother’s spirit is what I move with,” Snoop said. “I’m pretty sure his mother and my mother had a conversation, and my mother said, ‘When that angel of yours hits that stage my baby going to do what he’s supposed to do. He’s going to comfort him. He’s going to hug him. He’s going to put him on his team and he’s going to welcome him to another family.’”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC