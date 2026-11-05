Nicko McBrain Shares His Thoughts on Recording Another Album With Iron Maiden

For more than 40 years, Nicko McBrain contributed to the massive success of Iron Maiden. Loving his time alongside the historic band, he sadly decided to retire in 2024. The decision came after the drummer suffered a minor stroke. With McBrain partially paralyzed in his right hand, he wasn’t able to perform. Replaced by Simon Dawson, McBrain was recently asked if he would ever consider returning to the studio for another Iron Maiden album. Although open to the idea, the musician explained the amount of work that went into a single project.

Speaking with Star FM, McBrain explained how he stayed in regular contact with Iron Maiden’s bassist Steve Harris. “I spoke to Steve last week. I didn’t broach the fact of doing an album. He came to my restaurant [in Florida] in February or March earlier this year, and we sat and had a good chat.”

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During that chat, McBrain even asked Harris if the band was planning on any future albums. “I said to him, ‘You [will take] some time off [from touring] next year. Are you going to think about doing a new record?’ And he went, ‘No, I haven’t thought about it, Nick.’” Although not having plans for another album, McBrain was sure to add, “That doesn’t mean to say that there may not be an album. It’s just that he’s not prepared yet, as then, to think about doing a record. I know Bruce Dickinson would like to do one.”

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Nicko McBrain And Iron Maiden Are “Long In The Tooth”

But it wasn’t about just recording another album. While finishing an album took a great deal of time, dedication, and work, it was just the start. “You gotta bear in mind, if they make an album, you gotta go out and tour it. So there’s another couple of years down the line to, first of all, you’ve gotta get the album made, get it made and distribute it and all that. And then that’s more time, more time. Then you’ve gotta go tour it.”

The amount of years poured into a single album easily stacked up. And as McBrain revealed, “We’re all getting long in the tooth now. And these are high-energy shows. I’m not saying that they’re gonna retire, but here’s the thing: if you do another record, you’re gonna have to go out and tour it. And that’s a world tour, over two years. That’s in my head. I’m thinking, well, is that what’s keeping them from doing an album? I don’t know.”

After spending much of his life behind the drums for Iron Maiden, McBrain understood the physical demands that came with fame. Still, his own experience could only offer so much insight. And while he had his theories, even McBrain admitted he didn’t have all the answers.

(Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)