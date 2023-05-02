NOIVAS’ Performance on ‘The Voice’ Called “One of the Best” of the Season

On Monday (May 1), NOIVAS got things started with a bang on the NBC singing competition show, The Voice. The artist took on “Come Together” by the Beatles.

“NOIVAS, whoa,” said Coach Niall Horan of the moving performance. “Insane. You brought a different level of energy every week and this week you’ve come out and you’ve put on one of the best performances we’ve seen on this show.”

The Texas singer wore a black leather jacket and cowboy hat, even black eyeliner, ahead of his big moment.

“Incredible. You just turned this into your own concert,” said the singer’s former coach Chance the Rapper.

He added that he’d “send him right ahead” into the semi-final. In the current Knockout Rounds, coaches are able to advance two of their team members to the live semi-finals. Big decisions are afoot.

“I have no idea how you don’t make it,” said Clarkson of NOIVAS’ Beatles cover. “It was so incredible, I mean, your range, you were like shredding with the guitar vocally. It was like, ‘What?’ I think I’m going to see you in the finale. I’d be shocked if I didn’t.”

In the end, it was all up to Coach Blake Shelton, who saved NOIVAS. The two bonded earlier in the show over the loss of their older brothers early in life. This year also marks Shelton’s final season with the show since the beginning.

And after NOIVAS’ Beatles offering on Monday night, which included a lot of maneuvering of the mic stand, Shelton said, “I’m glad the producers decided to not give you the most dangerous half of the microphone stand. Yeah, because I mean people almost got hurt. But I’m talking about just an overall eruption that happens on the stage when this guy gets up there. Your singing was incredible, but the way you perform, it’s a little bit wild, and it just works for you, dude. Great job.”

Though Shelton has five worthy artists, he made sure, in the end, that NOIVAS got through. Singer Grace West, who perfumed The Judds’ “Love Is Alive,” also made it though.

“NOIVAS, I mean he just does these huge performances that he sings with everything he has in his body,” said Shelton after his decision. “There’s no way to deny this guy’s talent.”

Check out NOIVAS’ performance below.

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC