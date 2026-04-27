While season 24 of The Voice brought Niall Horan another win thanks to Huntley, the show showcased more than just a single singer’s talent. As with any season of the show, thousands audition for a chance to get in front of the coaches. And for many of them, that dream ended right there. But for Dylan Cater, he not only made it through the auditions but won over Reba McEntire and fans. Although eliminated, Carter left a lasting impression on those around him. Sadly, the former contestant recently passed away at 24.

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The shocking news that Carter passed away at such a young age was first shared over the weekend. Passing away in Colleton County, South Carolina, the Local Voice, an organization helping women fight breast cancer, wrote, “With heavy hearts we share the passing of Dylan Carter, co-founder of The Local Voice, talented musician and someone who meant so much to our community.”

Although a talented singer, Carter also focused on those who needed help the most. The Local Voice added, “Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen.”

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‘The Voice’ Runner Up Remembers Dylan Carter

The mayor of Monck’s Corner, Thomas Hamilton Jr., revealed more details surrounding the singer’s death. “Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events.”

Much like The Local Voice, Carter was always willing to help and entertain those in need. While not winning The Voice, he was a celebrity in the town he called home. “His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. TO the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period.”

Even former The Voice runner-up, Ruby Leigh, posted an image of them together on Facebook. Remembering their time together, she said, “I met him on The Voice Season 24. He was one of the real ones! He came to my Grand Ole Opry debut and said, ‘I wanted to be here for you when you stepped on the stage that you have dreamed about for so long. Congratulations not many people can say that they’ve played the Opry.’ I want to send my Love, Hugs and Prayers to all his Family, Fans and Friends.”

Carter dreamed of leaving his mark in music, but it seems that his greatest legacy is those he helped, supported, and uplifted along the way.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)