‘The Voice: Battle of Champions’ Winner Gets What? Prize Money and Record Deal Details

For one singer, their life will drastically change tonight during the season finale of The Voice: Battle of Champions. Heading into the finale, Alexia Jayy, Lucas West, Liv Ciara, and Mikenley Brown still have one more chance to win over the coaches and audience. Sadly, only one can be crowned the winner – taking home not just the title, but a life-changing prize and the chance to launch their career. But exactly what do they win? Let’s take a look.

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There are several reasons to audition for The Voice. For some, it’s about exposure. Others hope to gain industry connections, while a select few set their sights on the ultimate reward – a record deal. Gaining a following is great. A cash prize is even better. But a record contract with Universal Music Group is the chance many dream of.

Offering the winner a launching pad for their career, The Voice also presented each winner with a cash prize of $100,000. While many aspects of the competition have changed over the years, the cash prize has been the same since Javier Colon won season 1. As for the record deal, each winner had the opportunity to sign with a label aside from Universal Music Group.

While sharing some details surrounding the prize package, the production put stiff restrictions on the contestants. Any singer who reveals the details of their contract could face a lawsuit of $1 million.

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Just Competing On ‘The Voice’ Comes With Major Perks

Winning is the ultimate goal, but even competing on The Voice comes with perks. According to reports, each contestant is paid a small stipend to help cover their time on the show. At the same time, it suggested that The Voice maintained complete control over the entire competition.

With only one winner, former coach Michael Bublé shared how any contestant could walk away a winner if they used The Voice to their advantage. Hating the idea of having to send a singer home, he admitted, “When I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on. Their socials have grown. [Their lives have] changed already…just from being on this massive television program that has seven to 11 million people watching all over the planet.”

Losing is never great, but getting the opportunity to share their love for music in front of millions of fans definitely helped ease the pain.

Don’t miss the Top 4 taking the stage one last time during The Voice: Battle of Champions season finale, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)