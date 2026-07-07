Zach Bryan to Release New EP, ‘Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs’

New Zach Bryan music is on the way. The singer recently took to YouTube to announce his forthcoming EP, Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs.

Bryan shared the exciting news alongside a sneak peek at a new song, “Lodi When.” The song sees Bryan think back on a past relationship.

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“He made a big mess of all the songs he wrote/ He’d sing to you come daylight, but die before he woke,” Bryan sings. “If you could write a book on the man that you once were / Would you write about drinking / Or would you write about her / If you could just go back to the places you once been / Would you go back to her arms, back to Lodi when.“

Bryan did not share any more information about his forthcoming EP. However, it likely won’t be long until it’s out.

That’s because “Lodi When” isn’t the first track on the EP that Bryan has teased. Before the sneak peek at “Lodi When,” Bryan released a new song, “Breakfast in Bed.”

Afterwards, he shared a snippet of another forthcoming track, “Better Friends,” which will likewise appear on the EP.

Zach Bryan’s Tour

Bryan’s latest announcement came amid a busy time for the singer, who’s currently on his With Heaven on Tour.

Bryan kicked off the trek in March. He’s set to bring his show across the North America and Europe. His final show will take place Oct. 10 in Auburn, Alabama.

Throughout the tour, Bryan has made headlines for several different happenings. During an April stop in Nebraska, fans were less than pleased when Bryan started his concert late and ended it early due to weather.

Some fans expressed their disappointment about the situation, and anger that the show ended early. In response, Bryan shared a photo from the concert, which showed lightening above the stage.

“There were f**kn lighting bolts?? Above?? Our?? Heads??” he wrote.

Next, in Mississippi, Bryan caused a stir when he had a now-viral interaction with a fan. After he was bashed for his response to a fan’s request for a photo, Bryan called his critics “so soft & weird,” before deactivating his social media accounts.

Throughout the trek, Bryan’s closing song, “Revival,” has prompted several can’t miss moments. In Cleveland, he scaled a structure and performed the track while standing high above the crowd. Then, in Scotland, Bryan donned a kilt as he closed out the show with the song.

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