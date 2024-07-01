‘American Idol’ Alum Thinks This ‘90s Country Superstar Should Replace Katy Perry

American Idol isn’t set to return to viewers’ screens for season 23 until 2025. This gives producers plenty of time to find a replacement for judge Katy Perry—and for social media users to speculate about that replacement. The “Part of Me” singer left the show after seven seasons to recommit to her music career. Season 8 runner-up Adam Lambert recently weighed in on who he’d like to see take over Perry’s chair.

Adam Lambert Thinks This County Star “Would Be Great” For ‘American Idol’

Adam Lambert is among American Idol’s most successful alumni. The “Ghost Town” singer stunned judges with performances like Michael Jackson’s “Black or White” and “If I Can’t Have You” by the Bee Gees. Lambert advance to the season finale in 2009, finishing second behind winner Kris Allen. Later that year, his first album For Your Entertainment debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Alongside his solo career, Lambert has toured with Queen as the rock legends’ lead vocalist since 2012. On Thursday (June 27), he stopped by Watch What Happens Live to chat with host Andy Cohen. During that appearance, Lambert revealed his ideal pick for Katy Perry’s replacement on American Idol.

“I think LeAnn Rimes would be great,” he told a fan caller.

LeAnn Rimes was just 13 when she scored her breakout country hit “Blue” in 1996. Since then, she has charted more than 40 songs and sold nearly 50 million records. In February, The Voice Australia announced both Lambert and Rimes as coaches for the upcoming season.

While the season has yet to air, filming has already wrapped—meaning the “Whataya Want From Me” singer can offer a full assessment of Rimes’ judging capabilities.

“[She’s] so lovely, so down to Earth—very spiritual and deep, but great sense of humor,” Lambert said. “I think she’d be good on the show.”

Who Else Is in the Running to Replace Katy Perry?

At this point, naming who hasn’t been considered as Katy Perry’s replacement would be the easier feat. Past American Idol winners Kelly Clarkson and Scotty McCreery have each shot down the idea. Meanwhile, season 6 winner Jordin Sparks is chomping at the bit.

