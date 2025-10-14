Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight (October 14, 2025)? Start Time and Streaming Options

Making it through the Blind Auditions, on Monday, The Voice kicked off the Battle Rounds. But this season, the battles included a twist. Unlike previous seasons, when coaches picked each singer’s partner, season 28 allowed the competitors to choose who they wanted to perform with. While losing some power when it came to the Battle Rounds, the coaches still had the advantage to pick the song they would perform. And with a new phase underway, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and where to watch.

With Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé sitting in the famous red chairs, The Voice showed no signs of slowing down just yet. That’s right – tonight’s episode will feature a new lineup of singers hoping to continue forward in the competition. Aside from wanting to impress the coaches, each singer took the stage knowing it could be their last performance on The Voice.

Coaches Already Making Moves On ‘The Voice’

For singers like Daron Lameek, Revel Day, and Kanard Thomas, their time in the competition ended. While contestant Austin Gilbert watched Rob Cole win their battle, his hopes of winning The Voice continued thanks to Reba. Besides dictating who stayed and who went home, each coach held a Save and Steal option.

With Bublé deciding to go with Cole, Gilbert was on the verge of going home. But Reba had other plans when she said, “I could tell y’all were really having a lot of fun together … you both got great voices, but I think I would have to go with Austin on this one.”

As for tonight’s episode, the Battle Rounds will continue with a new lineup of competitors. Outside of getting some help from the coaches, the singers got some priceless advice from guest advisors, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Kelsea Ballerini, and Nick Jonas. With both Ballerini and Jonas having competed on The Voice in the past, they brought more than experience with them.

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And as always, for those without cable, they can still stay informed thanks to Peacock. Each new episode will stream on the platform the following day.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

