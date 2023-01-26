Streaming Tonight: Reba McEntire’s New Restaurant to Broadcast Grand Opening

Country icon Reba McEntire can now add restauranteur to her résumé as Reba’s Place is all set for its grand opening.

Based in downtown Atoka, Oklahoma, just minutes from McEntire’s hometown of Chockie, the two-story dining space and live music venue has been in the works for a while. When it was first announced, Reba’s Place was schedule for a late 2022 opening. Now, it is finally opening its doors with a grand opening celebration tonight (Jan. 26).

McEntire will perform, and while the event is closed to the public, fans across the country can tune in to a live stream on Facebook, taking place at 6:45 p.m CT.

In partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and The City of Atoka, Reba’s Place was constructed in an old Masonic Temple. The space features room for dining, a restored antique bar, a stage for live music, a retail space, and is covered in memorabilia from the legend’s personal archives.

The menu at Reba’s Place boasts regional favorites and more, all made from scratch. Highlights include the “Fancy” steak dinner, chicken fried steak, as well as the singer’s personal favorite, pinto beans and cornbread.

“We’re really tickled, we’re very excited about it,” McEntire said when she first shared the news of her restaurant. “It’s going to have great food, a family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little pickin’ and grinnin’ and singin’.”

Restaurant aside, in the last year, McEntire has continued to stun fans with her versatility. She has recently ruled television screens with her role portraying Sunny Brick in the ABC drama Big Sky and she’s at it again, starring as the fiery judge Kim Wheeler in the Lifetime film The Hammer.

The new film marks a reunion for McEntire and actress Melissa Peterman. The pair starred alongside each other in the hit 2000s TV sitcom Reba.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images