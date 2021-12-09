Tame Impala Announces 2022 North America Tour Dates; Shares New Single “No Choice”

Tame Impala has announced a number of North American tour dates spanning from late February through March, including a date on May 22 at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Kicking off on Febraruy 27, Tame Impala (aka the 35-year-old Austrailian-born Kevin Parker) will play the Innings Festival in Tempe Beach Park in Tempe, Arizona and continue through to Pittsburgh and Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Nashville and many more dates, which you can see in full below.

This new tour comes after Parker just finished a string of North American dates in the fall, spanning from October through November.

To celebrate the tour announcement, Parker shared his latest single, “No Choice,” which is the latest release from the upcoming deluxe version release of his most recent album, The Slow Rush (2020).

It doesn’t matter if I want to go somewhere new / At the end of the day, I have no choice / It wouldn’t matter that I had to break it with you / Going over and over brings no joy, he sings in the chorus.

Check out the new song here below.

The new deluxe version will feature a new box set with two transparent red vinyl records, a set of new artwork, a 40-page booklet and, best of all, a Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Upon the announcement, Parker released a remix of the LP’s song “Breathe Deeper,” which featured rapper Lil Yachty. Check out that song below.

“It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song,” said Lil Yachty.

Fans can pre-order the new box set here.

Tame Impala Tour Dates:

2/27/22 – Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park) – Tempe, AZ

3/3-6/22 – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove) – Okeechobee, FL

3/7/22 – Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA

3/9/22 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

3/10/22 – Place Bell – Montreal, QC

3/12/22 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, CT

3/14/22 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

3/16/22 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

3/18/22 – Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA

3/19/22 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

3/21/22 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

3/22/22 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

3/23/22 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

3/25/22 – Buku Music + Art Project – New Orleans, LA

5/22/22 – Hangout Music Festival – Gulf Shores, AL

Photo by Dana Trippe / Grandstand PR