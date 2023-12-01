Tickets for The Rolling Stones 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Tour On Sale to General Public Now

Tickets for all dates of The Rolling Stones’ 2024 North American tour in support of their Hackney Diamonds album are now on sale to the general public. As previously reported, the trek will get underway on April 28 in Houston at NRG Stadium and will wind down with a July 17 concert in Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s Stadium.

Tickets are available via StubHub, where tickets are fully insured and guaranteed through FanProtect. Remember that the pricing may be higher or lower than non-third-party ticketing platforms.

When the tour first was announced, it featured 16 shows. Second dates have since been added in three cities—East Rutherford, New Jersey; Chicago; and Los Angeles—the trek now boasts 19 concerts.

Many of the shows also offer a limited number of “Lucky Dip” tickets, which are priced at $39.50, plus service charges, and feature seats located in various parts of a venue—including the “Limited View Upper Level” area and the “Pit.” Unfortunately, many of the Lucky Dip tickets are already sold out.

You can check out more details about the trek by visiting RollingStones.com.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Talk Playing Songs from New Album

Appropriately, if not a bit comical, this Rolling Stones tour is being sponsored by AARP, an organization focused on the interests of people over the age of 50. The Stones’ core members, singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, are 80, 79, and 76 years old, respectively.

Jagger and Richards were interviewed by the New York rock station Q104.3 on Friday and said they were excited get back on tour and start playing some tunes from the new album.

“It’s quite an achievement … a very good Stones record,” Jagger said about Hackney Diamonds, the first album of new original songs that the band has released in 18 years. “I think it invigorates the set list. Even though you might only do three numbers from it maybe, it’s good to have something new to offer, and I think it’s good for the band to have something new to play.”

Richards shared Jagger’s enthusiasm, noting, “We’re feeling really good about [Hackney Diamonds] and we’re putting [it] on the road. He also reiterated that the band was planning to play three or four of the new tunes at their concerts, saying that he expected that they “will be killers on the stage.”

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones gave four songs from Hackney Diamonds their live debut at an invite-only album-release party at the New York City club Racket on October 19, the evening before the record hit stores. A recording of The Stones’ entire set at Racket will be included in a deluxe two-CD version of the album called Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) that will be released on January 19 and can be pre-ordered now exclusively at the band’s online store.

April 28 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

May 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest

May 7 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

May 15 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

May 23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 30 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

June 3 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

June 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium

June 20 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 30 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 5 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ BC Place

July 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium