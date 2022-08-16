Lizzo Drops New Video for “2 Be Loved”

Lizzo is officially everywhere.

And her latest offering is the new music video for her single, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” from her latest LP, Special, which dropped earlier this summer.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist was also recently just announced as a performer at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. This comes on the heels of her single, “About Damn Time,” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Fans can check out the new music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” below.

After an interrupted wedding in the music video for Lizzo’s seven-times platinum hit, “Truth Hurts,” she is giving love another shot in the new video, which features Tyson Beckford.

Lizzo, who was also nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, will perform at the awards show on Sunday (August 28).

Lizzo will also begin a new robust tour, dubbed The Special Tour, beginning on September 23 at Sunrise, Florida’s FLA Live Arena. The tour will continue for many more dates, ending in mid-November. Lizzo will be supported by the acclaimed rapper Late and Saucy Santana on select dates.

Due to high demand, new shows have been added in New York City at Madison Square Garden, as well as in Los Angles at the Kia Forum and Portland at the Mona Center. For a complete list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit HERE.

In other Lizzo news, the artist has been surprising fans left and right with various appearances (see HERE, HERE, and HERE). She also recently earned an Emmy nomination for her Amazon TV series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. But of course, no major release can go without a little controversy, as the artist recently was accused of using an “ableist” term in a song from Special, which she quickly removed.

Check out her new video below

Courtesy Warner Bros Records